By Christal Gaines-Emory
Fallbrook School of the Arts encourages creativity during the pandemic

 
Last updated 3/11/2021 at 9:25am

ceramic piece

Village News/Christal Gaines-Emory photo

The Mudslingers ceramics class for children has been working on creating clay birds and bird nests for spring.

The Fallbrook School of the Arts first opened in 1999, and it has been serving Fallbrook residents ever since. Students of all ages are welcome, and they offer a variety of classes including painting, ceramics, glass blowing, jewelry making, and more.

The Fallbrook School of the Arts was closed for five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in July the students were able to return to their classes and continue expressing themselves through art. One class that has become increasingly popular is the Mudslingers ceramics class for children ages 6-13.

