FPUD approves change order for CUP

The Fallbrook Public Utility District board approved a change order to the contract with Filanc Alberici JV to construct the Santa Margarita Conjunctive Use Project.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Feb. 22 approved a change order which will add $3,389,801 to the price of the contract. Although most of the cost of that change order is for the granulated activated carbon treatment system, $324,928 of that extra amount addresses changes to the pipeline design and installation required by field conditions and utility conflicts.

"The installation of granular activated carbon at the new Santa Margarita gro...