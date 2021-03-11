Rainbow CPG hears county staff presentation on proposed marijuana ordinance

The Rainbow Community Planning Group held a special meeting, Feb. 24, on the county’s proposed marijuana dispensary and cultivation ordinance. Although any recommendation was deferred, possibly to the next regular meeting, March 17, the planning group heard a presentation from county planner Donald Chase while planning group members and members of the public provided input to Chase and asked questions.

“We’re doing this to keep things in some sort of order,” Paul Georgantas, chair of Rainbow Community Planning Group, said.

On Jan. 27, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted...