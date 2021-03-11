Theme parks, stadiums will soon be allowed to reopen as pandemic wave appears to fade

With the most recent wave of the coronavirus pandemic appearing to be in the rearview mirror, some aspects of normal life will start to return next month.

On Sunday, March 7, San Diego County public health officials reported 187 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths, far lower numbers than the thousands of new cases and dozens of new deaths reported on a typical day in December or January.

In the 92028 ZIP code, which includes Rainbow and De Luz, county data showed the case rate dropped to 9.0 per 100,000 for the week of Feb. 14-20, the most recent week for which data is available, from 1...