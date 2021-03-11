FBI was looking for gold at Pennsylvania dig site
Michael Rubinkam
Associated Press
Go for the gold? The U.S. government went for it.
FBI agents were looking for an extremely valuable cache of fabled Civil War-era gold – possibly tons of it – when they excavated a remote woodland site in Pennsylvania three years ago this month, according to government emails and other recently released documents in the case.
On March 13, 2018, treasure hunters led the FBI to Dent's Run, about 135 miles (220 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, where legend has it an 1863 shipment of Union gold was either lost or stolen on its way to the U.S. Mint in...
