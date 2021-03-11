Senate passes President Biden's 1.9 trillion dollar bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden wants America to know that he’s from the government and he’s here to help.

The massive bill could be approved by Congress this week, possibly as early as Tuesday, March 9.

"When I was elected, I said we were going to get the government out of the business of battling on Twitter and back in the business of delivering for the American people," Biden said after the huge bill passed the Senate on Saturday. "showing the American people that their government can work for them.”

Taken together, provisions in the 628-page bill push the country into unch...