Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FPUD approves boom truck crane purchase

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/10/2021 at 1:05pm



The Fallbrook Public Utility District will be acquiring a boom truck crane.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Feb. 22 approved the purchase of a boom truck crane from Velocity Truck Centers for the amount of $314,627.03.

"The crane is critical to our work replacing valves throughout the district," said FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee.

"It's a heavily used piece of equipment for us as far as the valve replacement program," Bebee said. "Replacing valves helps minimize pipeline breaks and disruptions in water service to our customers."

In addition to replacing valves and water clusters, a crane is also re...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/11/2021 19:07