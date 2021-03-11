FPUD approves boom truck crane purchase

The Fallbrook Public Utility District will be acquiring a boom truck crane.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Feb. 22 approved the purchase of a boom truck crane from Velocity Truck Centers for the amount of $314,627.03.

"The crane is critical to our work replacing valves throughout the district," said FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee.

"It's a heavily used piece of equipment for us as far as the valve replacement program," Bebee said. "Replacing valves helps minimize pipeline breaks and disruptions in water service to our customers."

In addition to replacing valves and water clusters, a crane is also re...