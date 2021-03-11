San Diego chamber launches 'time to vaccinate' campaign for businesses

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday began "Time To Vaccinate," an education and awareness program offering resources and information employers can use to encourage their workforce to get the COVID-19 vaccine when they are able.

"A key part of getting our region open and back in business safely is ensuring our workers get the vaccine when it's their turn," said Jerry Sanders, chamber president and CEO. "By joining the Time To Vaccinate program and pledging to provide time and flexibility for employees to receive vaccines, we are all working together to support our region's recovery."

According to Sanders, by publicly stating a company's commitment to support vaccines for employees, businesses show they are ready and willing to do their part to help end the pandemic.

"Everyone getting vaccinated when it's their turn is the best way to put San Diego County on a path to economic recovery,'' said Nathan Fletcher, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "I appreciate the businesses that are making the commitment to ensure their employees have the time off of work or are providing other supportive measures to get the vaccine."

The program offers resources employers can use to design a program that fits their needs. Whether providing set time off for vaccines or incentives and rewards, there are a variety of ways companies can get involved.

The program also offers educational tools on vaccine eligibility, what to expect after vaccination and legal considerations.

"San Diego getting back to work depends on all of us working together to overcome the pandemic," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. "The chamber and our business community are stepping up in a big way to help make a difference in this fight and the vaccine process by ensuring San Diego's workforce knows they have the support to get their vaccines when they're eligible."

More than 722,000 people in the county have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccines and more than 450,000 people are fully vaccinated.

Those interested in joining Time To Vaccinate can learn more and sign-up on the chamber's website at sdchamber.org/timetovaccinate.