San Diego County DA's Office addresses workplace crimes

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office has created a new unit to address workplace crimes like wage theft and labor trafficking.

District attorney Summer Stephan announced Feb. 22 the new Workplace Justice Unit, which aims to better protect San Diego County laborers from “dishonest employers,” Stephan said.

“Wage theft and labor trafficking are serious problems that we are working on in partnership with the community. We’re not going to allow workers to be exploited by heartless, greedy employers who break the law to line their own pockets,” she sai...