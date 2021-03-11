SDG&E wins approval to eliminate high usage charge
Last updated 3/10/2021 at 1:10pm
SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric customers will no longer have to worry about getting hit with the state-mandated High Usage Charge – a substantially higher price for electricity that kicks in for customers once their energy usage exceeds a certain threshold.
The California Public Utilities Commission voted March 4 to eliminate the HUC – originally established by the state as a way to encourage energy conservation. This decision comes two years after SDG&E filed an application with the CPUC to remove the charge, which caused tens of thousands of customers’ bills to spike during...
