SDG&E wins approval to eliminate high usage charge

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric customers will no longer have to worry about getting hit with the state-mandated High Usage Charge – a substantially higher price for electricity that kicks in for customers once their energy usage exceeds a certain threshold.

The California Public Utilities Commission voted March 4 to eliminate the HUC – originally established by the state as a way to encourage energy conservation. This decision comes two years after SDG&E filed an application with the CPUC to remove the charge, which caused tens of thousands of customers’ bills to spike during...