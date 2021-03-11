Vince Ross Village Square given FPUD's community service discount

The Fallbrook Village Association will be receiving a Community Service Water Usage customer discount for Vince Ross Village Square water purchased from the Fallbrook Public Utility District.

The FPUD board voted 5-0, Feb. 22, to approve the Community Service Water Usage customer rate for Vince Ross Village Square, which is at the intersection of South Main Avenue and Alvarado Street.

"Our board wanted to do this since it is a benefit to the community, helping to keep Fallbrook attractive," Jennifee DeMeo, board president of FPUD, said.

Vince Ross Village Square includes a town center park,...