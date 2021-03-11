Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Vince Ross Village Square given FPUD's community service discount

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/10/2021 at 1:08pm

Vince Ross Village Square.

Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo

FPUD is providing a Community Service Water Usage customer discount for Vince Ross Village Square.

The Fallbrook Village Association will be receiving a Community Service Water Usage customer discount for Vince Ross Village Square water purchased from the Fallbrook Public Utility District.

The FPUD board voted 5-0, Feb. 22, to approve the Community Service Water Usage customer rate for Vince Ross Village Square, which is at the intersection of South Main Avenue and Alvarado Street.

"Our board wanted to do this since it is a benefit to the community, helping to keep Fallbrook attractive," Jennifee DeMeo, board president of FPUD, said.

Vince Ross Village Square includes a town center park,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/11/2021 18:26