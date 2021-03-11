Re: 'All I really need to know about you' [Letter, Village News, 3/4/ 21]
Last updated 3/10/2021 at 3:18pm
The author of the subject letter, to whom I will refer as “author,” tells me to consider “last week’s post-election court cases, hearings, affidavits, testimony, press conferences and rallies.” I did that, but my primary interest remains: “where is that mountain of evidence” for widespread voter fraud?
The author also asked if I had seen the video of “suitcases full of ballots.” I have to answer that I saw a 90 second video clip showing a couple of standard ballot containers and nothing happening. The voting officials said it was taken out of context, thus signifying nothi...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)