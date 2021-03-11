Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board formally releases annual report

The County Board of Supervisors received the 2020 Annual Report from the Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board after a presentation from its executive officer March 2.

CLERB was established in 1990 to investigate citizen complaints against San Diego County Sheriff's deputies and probation officers. CLERB also has the authority to review all deaths that occur in custody or in connection with the two departments without a complaint.

The review board makes advisory findings on complaints, and recommends policy and procedure changes to the Sheriff, Chief Probation Officer and the Board of Supe...