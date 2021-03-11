Governor announces over 200,000 education workers have been vaccinated in the past week, surpassing goal
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced March 8 that, since the state began dedicating 10% of vaccine supply for education workers on March 1, over 200,000 education workers have been vaccinated, far exceeding the state’s goal of 75,000 vaccines per week.
“This is welcome news for teachers, students and parents as more and more schools reopen safely across the state,” said Governor Newsom. “We will continue working with our local partners to accelerate this effort in communities across the state so that all school staff have access to a vaccine within weeks.”
