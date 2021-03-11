NCTD provides free shuttle to Del Mar Fairgrounds Vaccination Super Station

Shuttle to run 7 days a week from the Solana Beach Station

SOLANA BEACH – Beginning Monday, March 8, the North County Transit District, in coordination with Scripps Health, started providing a free, direct shuttle service between the Solana Beach Station and the Scripps Del Mar Fairgrounds Vaccination Super Station.

This shuttle expands upon last month’s partnership between NCTD and MTS to provide free transit rides for people going to and from their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Free transit rides will continue for all County residents traveling to other County vaccination stations, hospitals, and other community immunization locations....