Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

NCTD provides free shuttle to Del Mar Fairgrounds Vaccination Super Station

Shuttle to run 7 days a week from the Solana Beach Station

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/10/2021 at 3:29pm



SOLANA BEACH – Beginning Monday, March 8, the North County Transit District, in coordination with Scripps Health, started providing a free, direct shuttle service between the Solana Beach Station and the Scripps Del Mar Fairgrounds Vaccination Super Station.

This shuttle expands upon last month’s partnership between NCTD and MTS to provide free transit rides for people going to and from their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Free transit rides will continue for all County residents traveling to other County vaccination stations, hospitals, and other community immunization locations....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020