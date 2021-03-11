Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Jones beats boys in virtual swim meet

 
Last updated 3/10/2021 at 3:35pm



The Fallbrook High School and San Pasqual High School swim teams had a virtual meet March 4 with the Fallbrook boys and girls competing in the Fallbrook High School pool and the San Pasqual contingent using the Del Norte High School pool.

Although each actual race involved only swimmers from one school, the boys and girls from each school swam in the same race and Fallbrook junior Jocelyn Jones finished ahead of two Fallbrook boys in each of her individual races and had faster times than all three San Pasqual boys in the 50-yard freestyle while bettering two San Pasqual boys in the 100-yard...



