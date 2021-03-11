Traut to play lacrosse for Westcliff

Fallbrook Warrior athlete Cole Traut signs his letter of intent to play lacrosse at Westcliff University in Irvine.

Fallbrook High School senior Cole Traut will be playing college lacrosse at Westcliff University.

"I'm just really excited to play there and further my experience playing," Traut said.

"I'm just really proud of him," Mike Zinniger, coach at Fallbrook High School, said. "We're all very excited for him and very proud of his effort through the years. I think he's going to have a great career."

Traut did not consider any other schools.

"Westcliff reached out to me first," he said.

His interaction with the Irvine school convinced Traut to sign a letter of intent.

"Westcliff really fit me," Tra...