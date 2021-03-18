Donated blankets to raise funds for boys and girls

Fallbrook Blanket Project founder Carmen Willard, left, donates handmade blankets to Brian Astredo, director of development for the North County Boys & Girls Club, for the club's fundraising auction.

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County will include several beautiful blankets and children's pieces from the Fallbrook Blanket Project for the club's online auction April 4-10. The auction is part of their Wedges, Wine & Whiskey event.

In addition to the online auction, the event will include a golf tournament, April 9, and a virtual Wine & Whiskey tasting, April 10. Proceeds for the event will support hundreds of local youth who benefit from the life enhancing programs of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.

Tickets for the virtual Wine & Whiskey tasting are still available and can be purchased at http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org . For more details on the event, contact Brian Astredo at [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Blanket Project.