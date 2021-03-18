Fallbrook Garden Club to present the 'Queen of Succulents'

Debra Lee Baldwin is an award-winning garden author and horticulturist, with experience in succulents.

FALLBROOK – Debra Lee Baldwin will be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club's general meeting Tuesday, March 30, via Zoom. The topic is "Success with Succulents."

Baldwin is an award-winning garden author and horticulturist. Her three books on succulents are bestsellers. She lives near San Diego and spent a decade contributing to Sunset magazine. She also spreads the word about "plants that drink responsibly" via articles, photos, videos, social media, public speaking, radio, podcasts and TV.

Non-members who would like an invitation to this program can send their full name and email address to [email protected] The general meeting begins at 1 p.m. with a short business meeting followed by the guest speaker.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org .

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.