Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Garden Club to present the 'Queen of Succulents'

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2021 at 3:12pm

award-winning garden succulents

Village News/Courtesy photo

Debra Lee Baldwin is an award-winning garden author and horticulturist, with experience in succulents.

FALLBROOK – Debra Lee Baldwin will be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club's general meeting Tuesday, March 30, via Zoom. The topic is "Success with Succulents."

Baldwin is an award-winning garden author and horticulturist. Her three books on succulents are bestsellers. She lives near San Diego and spent a decade contributing to Sunset magazine. She also spreads the word about "plants that drink responsibly" via articles, photos, videos, social media, public speaking, radio, podcasts and TV.

Non-members who would like an invitation to this program can send their full name and email address to [email protected] The general meeting begins at 1 p.m. with a short business meeting followed by the guest speaker.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/19/2021 02:01