Learn to fly radio-controlled aircraft for free

FALLBROOK – The Palomar Radio Control Flyers are hosting free flight lessons Mondays from 5 p.m. until sunset from Monday, March 22, to Oct. 25. Weather permitting during daylight saving time.

Palomar Radio Control Flyers provides the airplanes. Anyone who is not sure they want to get into the hobby and doesn’t want to spend money on an airplane now, can train on the members’ planes. Then, when they get hooked, the members will guide them in the right direction for their first plane.

Palomar Radio Control Flyers is located close to the intersection of Interstate 15 and Route 76/Pala Road in Fallbrook. From I-15, go east on Pala Road approximately 1/4 mile to Pankey Road and turn north onto the dirt road to the field.

If anyone has ever considered becoming an RC pilot, take this opportunity to learn more about this engaging hobby.

Sign up for either Session 1, starting Monday, March 22, or Session 2, starting Monday, April 12, on the Palomar Radio Control Flyers website at https://www.palomarrcflyers.com/ .

Future session start dates will be announced soon.

Submitted by the Palomar Radio Control Flyers.