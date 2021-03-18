Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Lee named to SJU dean's list

 
Last updated 3/17/2021



COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – William Lee, child of Mike and Kristen Lee of Fallbrook, was named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Saint John’s University. Lee is a senior political science major.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must have a semester GPA of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points are awarded. Students included on the dean’s list cannot have any “unsatisfactory” or “incomplete” grades for that semester.

Submitted by Saint John’s University.

