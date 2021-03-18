Patriot's Pen winners awarded scholarships

FALLBROOK – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 Auxiliary presented awards to the Voice of Democracy Patriot’s Pen student essay winners in November 2020.

In addition to the award certificates, scholarships were also given to honor the winners of the patriotic essay contest which is open to middle school students, grades sixth through eighth.

The Auxiliary received 30 Patriot’s Pen essay submissions for this writing contest. Scholarship award prizes range from $100 to $300 for the local post’s winners. The first-place student, and parent or guardian, from each state earns an expense...