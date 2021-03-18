Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Patriot's Pen winners awarded scholarships

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2021 at 1:57pm



FALLBROOK – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 Auxiliary presented awards to the Voice of Democracy Patriot’s Pen student essay winners in November 2020.

In addition to the award certificates, scholarships were also given to honor the winners of the patriotic essay contest which is open to middle school students, grades sixth through eighth.

The Auxiliary received 30 Patriot’s Pen essay submissions for this writing contest. Scholarship award prizes range from $100 to $300 for the local post’s winners. The first-place student, and parent or guardian, from each state earns an expense...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/18/2021 22:31