Pentecostals of Fallbrook moves to Fallbrook Woman's Club

FALLBROOK – Pentecostals of Fallbrook moved recently, and the church is meeting at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club at 238 W. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Services are held Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., and all are welcome. It’s an apostolic church under the leadership of D.L. Beverson.

They are creating home bible studies and welcome any prayer requests. They’re also creating a fellowship of oneness people who are seeking a closer relationship with the Lord.

For more information, leave a message at 760-451-0567 and someone will call you back.

Submitted by Pentecostals of Fallbrook.

