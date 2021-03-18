Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pentecostals of Fallbrook moves to Fallbrook Woman's Club

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2021 at 3:10pm



FALLBROOK – Pentecostals of Fallbrook moved recently, and the church is meeting at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club at 238 W. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Services are held Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., and all are welcome. It’s an apostolic church under the leadership of D.L. Beverson.

They are creating home bible studies and welcome any prayer requests. They’re also creating a fellowship of oneness people who are seeking a closer relationship with the Lord.

For more information, leave a message at 760-451-0567 and someone will call you back.

Submitted by Pentecostals of Fallbrook.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020