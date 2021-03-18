Rose Genevieve (Evie) Brown-Salek died March 28, 2020, in Fallbrook. Rose is survived by her son, Matthew; her brother, Fred Brown and step-family members.

She was born July 15, 1965, to Mary Tyson Brown and Donald Frederick Brown. Both parents are deceased. Rose has step-family on both sides.

Rose grew up in Riverside and earned her degree from University of California Irvine. She worked as an investment broker until the birth of her son and later worked in sales and marketing.

She attended Riverview Church and was very active and beloved in the Fallbrook community. Some of the organizations she was involved in and supported were: North County Boys' & Girls' Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2914, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, and Fallbrook Ladies Wine Club. She coached youth soccer and was host to the Brazilian soccer coaches as part of an international soccer organization.

Rose loved to celebrate life. You could find her camping by the beach, riding in the desert, dancing to country music, traveling on an adventure somewhere and just living life to the fullest.

Although Rose's passing was sudden and unexpected, her larger than life personality, sense of humor, generous spirit and kind deeds will be remembered by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at 127 West Social House, 127 W. Elder Street, in Fallbrook.