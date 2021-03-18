Supervisors approve District 5 Community Enhancement funding

Normally the allocation of Community Enhancement funding is part of the County of San Diego's annual budget process. Due to the delay in the passage of the 2020-21 budget a Community Enhancement allocation for each supervisorial district was included in the budget, but the actual grant awards were separated from the budget approval.

Supervisor Jim Desmond recommended his Community Enhancement grants for docketing at the March 2 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, and a 5-0 vote approved the allocation of $1,146,388 in District 5 Community Enhancement awards.

The funding will prov...