5 plants to bring luck to your space

SAN RAMON – Everyone could use a little luck this new year. The Lunar New Year was Feb. 12. Since 2021 is the Year of the Ox, it represents strong, reliable, fair and conscientious action, and it inspires confidence in others, just like plants do.

Here are some plants that won't exactly grow money on trees but will add some major lucky value. And hopefully give their owners the confidence and reliability they can count on in their space this spring.

Money Tree

Probably the most popular feng shui plant, the money tree is said to bring good luck and fortune wherever it goes. It's also sup...