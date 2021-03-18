Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new lows

 
Last updated 3/17/2021 at 12:46pm



Coronavirus hospitalizations in northern San Diego and southwestern Riversidencounties now stand at their lowest points in months, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Per a data release from March 8, which is based on statistics from hospitals across the nation for the seven days preceding Feb. 26, individuals with COVID-19 now make up just 10% of patients at Temecula Valley Hospital and 11% of those at Southwest Healthcare System (which includes Inland Valley and Rancho Springs medical centers in Wildomar and Murrieta, respectively),...



