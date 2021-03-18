Exposure to pollution has long-term effect on multiple generations

WASHINGTON – When severe forest fires blanketed Oregon and California in 2020 with a thick layer of smoke, the high concentrations of fine particulate matter created one of the worst air pollution events in recent history.

A large body of research has documented that breathing in these fine particulates has severe negative health impacts, leading to cardiovascular disease and respiratory illness, and, in some cases, death.

Exposure to fine particulates has also been linked to lower educational attainment and reduced earnings.

New research by the U.S. Census Bureau suggested that exposure...