Learn how to navigate the world post-vaccination

SAN DIEGO –With each passing day, vaccinations are being distributed and California is slowly opening back up. Older adults, who so often were categorized as a high risk population to contract COVID-19, are receiving their vaccinations and are now able to venture out, with some doing so for the first time since the pandemic began a year ago.

The community is once again facing another new normal, which can bring about many questions and fears. To help overcome this new challenge, nonprofit San Diego Oasis will host a free online community conversation in collaboration with Sharp Healthcare...