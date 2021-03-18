Three simple tips to save on pet expenses

As people continue to shop online for essentials, there’s one category that cannot be forgotten – pets.

And according to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, the USA’s most generous cashback site, 27% of Americans spend between $501 to $1,000 on their furry friends per year.

The survey polled a cross section of 948 adults, aged 18 and over.

Furry friends?

For the question “Do you own a pet?” 83% answered yes, and 17% said no.

The top four responses to “How many pets do you own?” found people had one, 41%; two, 24%; three, 14%, and six or more, 9%.

Me-ow much do you...