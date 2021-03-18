Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Rebecca Gramuglia
Special to Village News 

Three simple tips to save on pet expenses

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2021 at 1:28pm



As people continue to shop online for essentials, there’s one category that cannot be forgotten – pets.

And according to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, the USA’s most generous cashback site, 27% of Americans spend between $501 to $1,000 on their furry friends per year.

The survey polled a cross section of 948 adults, aged 18 and over.

Furry friends?

For the question “Do you own a pet?” 83% answered yes, and 17% said no.

The top four responses to “How many pets do you own?” found people had one, 41%; two, 24%; three, 14%, and six or more, 9%.

Me-ow much do you...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020