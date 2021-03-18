Wreaths Across America Radio to host first radio roundtable on veteran healing

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine – Wreaths Across America Radio announced the first in a series of four roundtable discussions focused on veteran healing through sharing stories of resilience, purpose and success. This live discussion will take place Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. Eastern time and can be heard on WAAR, https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.

The goal of the roundtable series is to help reduce barriers for veterans by supporting generational bonds between service veterans through stories of service and success; destigmatizing issues faced by veterans and asking for help; combating in...