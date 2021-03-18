Anderson children move to Fallbrook

The Andersons spend time together before the death of parents John and Jamie.

On Feb. 17, 2021, the Anderson children suffered a tragic loss when their father, John Anderson, died suddenly from a genetic defect. Anderson was a father of five and an experienced photographer. He owned a photography business called JME Portraits, specializing in taking photos of newborn babies.

Six years ago, the Andersons lost their mother, Jamie Anderson, to a fatal brain aneurysm. Jamie was raised in Fallbrook; she attended La Paloma Elementary School and graduated from Fallbrook High School before attending San Diego State then relocating to Texas. Jamie was also recognized as one...