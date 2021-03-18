County expected to drop into red tier this week, after press time

San Diego County was looking likely to drop down into the second-highest “red” tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening framework as of press time Monday, March 15.

California's Department of Public Health modified the Blueprint for a Safer Economy to lead with opening activities when vaccines have been deployed to the hardest-hit communities – the floor for the purple tier will drop to 10 daily cases per 100,000 population once the state delivers a minimum 2 million doses to what it considers the hardest-hit Californians, a threshold that the state estimates it will hit this week....