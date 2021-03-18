Golf season tees off for Native youth

Prittye Pettiford, left and Antoine Warfield work on their driving skills during an Inter Tribal Sports golf clinic at Murrieta Valley Golf Range Feb. 27.

TEMECULA – As an organization designed to nurture well-rounded youth, Inter Tribal Sports combines athletics with wellness and cultural programs for Native youth in Southern California. It will host the opening day of its golf season April 3 at San Pasqual but is offering golf clinics through March at Murrieta Valley Golf Range to properly introduce the community to the new sport that ITS is offering.

The clinics are also designed to provide participants with the necessary tools and resources to allow them to have ultimate success during the season.

About a dozen golfers from age 14 to...