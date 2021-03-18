Health district holds first vaccine event

Firefighter/paramedics help administer COVID-19 vaccines to local residents during a vaccination event at Palomar College North Education Center in Fallbrook, March 12.

Fallbrook Regional Health District held its first vaccination clinic Friday, March 12, inoculating more than 200 people in a partnership with Cal Fire.

The clinic was held throughout the day on Friday at Palomar College's Fallbrook Education Center on Horse Ranch Creek Road.

The health district first announced the event in an email at about 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10. Health district CEO Rachel Mason said the district is continuing to work to schedule additional vaccine events, but she does not yet have any indication on when those will be – she did not even receive word on the vaccines...