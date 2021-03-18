Jones announces departure from BUSD

Bonsall Unified School District Superintendent David Jones has announced that he will be leaving the school district at the end of the school year.

Jones initially notified the BUSD board at the Feb. 10 board meeting, and additional remarks about approaching the end of his BUSD career were made at the March 10 board meeting. Jones has been hired elsewhere, although that entity will not be disclosed until a contract is finalized.

"It just means a lot to me that the staff and the board have been supportive of my decision," Jones said. "We have a great working relationship."

Jones opted to...