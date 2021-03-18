Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Old pipe bursts, floods three Main Avenue businesses

FPUD paying for the damage

 
Last updated 3/17/2021 at 12:35pm

Flood damage

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Flood damage in the back of Jewelry Connection, 101 N. Main Ave, from a pipe that burst late Feb. 25.

Three downtown Fallbrook businesses were met with an unwelcome surprise one Friday morning a few weeks ago – a burst pipe left all three with varying amounts of flood damage.

Jamie Mathieu, owner of Jewelry Connection at 101 N. Main Ave, said he arrived at the store the morning of Friday, Feb. 26, to find quite the commotion.

"We came in and we noticed a bunch of debris in the parking lot," he said.

Mathieu noticed a Fallbrook Public Utility District crew was in the area, and that's when he was told what happened.

"There was a main line that broke," he said. "And with all the paving t...



