Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Writer 

Service member raises money for fallen soldiers through 4x4x48 challenge

 
Last updated 3/17/2021 at 12:44pm

LaMarr Valentine running

Village News/Courtesy photo

LaMarr Valentine pushes through his final run for the 4x4x48 challenge.

LaMarr Valentine began the 4x4x48 challenge Friday, March 5, to raise money for his fundraiser, Penny for your Thoughts. This fundraiser aims to raise money for fallen soldiers and their families, as well as to show the families that the soldiers and their sacrifices are being remembered.

The 4x4x48 challenge was created by David Goggins, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and former U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party member, in his memoir "Can't Hurt Me." The 4x4x48 challenge encourages the audience to run 4 miles every four hours for 48 hours to support a fundraiser. After reading this book...



