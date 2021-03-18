Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Darlene Superville
The Associated Press 

FEMA to help manage unaccompanied minors at US-Mexico border

 
Last updated 3/17/2021 at 12:20pm



The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the United States by illegally crossing the border with Mexico.

FEMA will support a governmentwide effort over the next three months to safely receive, shelter and transfer minor children who arrive alone at the U.S. southwest border, without a parent or other adult, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Saturday, March 13.

Government figures show a growing crisis at the border as hundreds of c...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

