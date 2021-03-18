Swiss police raid over hack on U.S. security-camera company

By Jamey Keaten and Matt OBrien The Associated Press

Swiss authorities Monday, March 15, confirmed a police raid at the home of a Swiss hacker who took credit for helping to break into a U.S. security-camera company’s online networks, part of what the hacker cited as an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of mass surveillance.

The Federal Office of Justice said regional police in central Lucerne, acting on a legal assistance request from U.S. authorities, Friday, March 12, carried out a house search involving a group of activist hackers using the name Tillie Kottmann.

The hacker said electronics devices were seized during the raid....