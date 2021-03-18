Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Authorities seek tips on 2016 shooting of Oceanside man

 
OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public today — on the five-year anniversary of the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Oceanside — in hopes of generating tips that help detectives solve the case.

Brandon Keiser of Oceanside was found about 10:05 p.m. on March 22, 2016, lying on the sidewalk in front of a house on South Freeman Street, between Missouri and Washington avenues, according to Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey.

Keiser was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses reported hearing an argument followed by gunshots, but no detailed suspect description has b...



