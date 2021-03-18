County reports 192 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Sunday reported 192 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths.

Health officials on Sunday reported 797,640 - or 29.7% of San Diego County residents over the age of 16 - have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccines and 495,175 people - or 18.4% - have been fully vaccinated.

Nearly 1.44 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the region and more than 1.4 million have been logged as administered. This number includes both county residents and those who work in San Diego County.

The latest statisti...