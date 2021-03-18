Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

County reports 192 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/21/2021 at 11:04pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Sunday reported 192 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths.

Health officials on Sunday reported 797,640 - or 29.7% of San Diego County residents over the age of 16 - have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccines and 495,175 people - or 18.4% - have been fully vaccinated.

Nearly 1.44 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the region and more than 1.4 million have been logged as administered. This number includes both county residents and those who work in San Diego County.

The latest statisti...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/22/2021 09:18