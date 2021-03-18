Explore these in-demand professions

FALLBROOK – The days of spending an entire career with one company are a thing of the past. According to data published in The Balance: Careers, the average professional switches jobs 10 to 15 times in his or her lifetime, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that the average employee tenure in 2016 was 4.2 years.

Understanding which fields have a high rate of growth can ensure men and women make smart choices when switching jobs. The following are the top-rated careers, based on data from the BLS, U.S. News & World Report and Glassdoor.

¥ Mathematician: Mathematicians earn...