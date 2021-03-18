Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook Regional Health District to hold second vaccine event Wednesday

150 appointment slots available as of Monday afternoon

 
Last updated 3/22/2021 at 4:52pm



The Fallbrook Regional Health District has scheduled its second vaccination event for Wednesday, March 24.

The event is set to be held between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the district’s Wellness Center on Mission Road, and has a total of 150 appointments available to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those wishing to sign up for the March 24 vaccination event can do so at https://www.calvax.org/reg/3092816101.

Appointments are required, according to FRHD, and those wishing to make appointments must be in one of the eligible categories.

San Diego County is now vaccinating those covere...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

