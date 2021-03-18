Firefighters rescue person who fell off side of trail near Sleeping Indian Road

Firefighters were able to rescue a teenager who fell over the side of a trail in Fallbrook Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers were told around 3:50 p.m. that someone — possibly a hiker — needed to be pulled off a slope or cliff in the area of Sleeping Indian and Conejo roads on the southwestern edge of Fallbrook near Oceanside, according to information from North County Fire Protection District Capt. John Choi.

Fire crews from North County Fire, the Oceanside Fire Department and Camp Pendleton Fire Department arrived to find a teenage girl who had been hiking with friends fell approximately 30 feet down some rocks.

According to Choi, a North County helicopter was able to hoist the victim and take her to Bonsall Elementary School, where she was transferred to an ambulance. The teen suffered major but non-life-threatening injuries, Choi said, and was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.