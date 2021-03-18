Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Full rail closure from Oceanside to San Diego planned for this weekend

 
Last updated 3/19/2021 at 7:22pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - All rail services from Oceanside to San Diego will be shut down shortly after midnight Friday through late Sunday night to accommodate scheduled work along the rail line, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

The four rail services affected are the North County Transit District, Metrolink, Amtrak and freight carrier BNSF.

During the closure this weekend, crews will do emergency repairs on the Del Mar Bluffs to stabilize an area south of Fourth Street that experienced a bluff collapse in late February, SANDAG officials said. Visitors are urged not to sit, s...



