Indoor dining, movie theaters to reopen as county reports 439 cases, 8 deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - As restaurants, movie theaters, fitness centers and other businesses resumed indoor activities Thursday with San Diego County's advance into the less-restrictive red tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening blueprint, county officials reported 439 new infections and eight additional deaths.

The state confirmed the move Tuesday, when it reported the county's new daily COVID case rate was 6.8 per 100,000 residents, the second consecutive week the county registered a sub-10 per 100,000 number — allowing for the shift to the red tier.

At the beginning of this year, the rate of...