Judge's order in North County school reopening lawsuit applies nationwide

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego County judge's ruling that blocked the state from enforcing pandemic-related school reopening provisions applies to

all school districts in the state, a parents' group said Friday.

The Parent Association of North County San Diego won a round in court on Monday when Superior Court Judge Cynthia Freeland sided with the group in its lawsuit against state officials and granted a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of several rules the plaintiffs alleged unfairly prevented school districts from reopening for in-person learning.

The plaintiffs allege sev...