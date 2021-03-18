Legoland announces plan for phased reopening starting April 1

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Legoland California Resort announced Thursday it will begin reopening on April 1, marking the third Southern California amusement park this week to announce plans to reopen in April.

The family-friendly amusement park featuring the famous building blocks will offer “Park Preview Days” with access to select rides and attractions starting April 1. The park will then officially reopen on April 15.

For the month of April, priority access will be offered to hotel guests, pass holders and existing ticket holders impacted by the park's closure due to the coronavirus pandemic,...