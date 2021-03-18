Public safety spending increased in San Diego during fiscal year 2020

Public safety budgets in the San Diego region increased by 5% compared to a year ago, according to a report released Thursday by the San Diego Association of Governments.

More than $2.44 billion was spent on public safety in Fiscal Year 2020, according to SANDAG's report, with roughly one out of every three general fund dollars dedicated to law enforcement for all incorporated cities with individual police departments.

Half of public safety expenditures went to local law enforcement, while the other half was spent on corrections, courts, prosecution, probation, public defense, and other gen...